Liverpool vs Brighton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Liverpool vs Brighton Premier League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool will be looking to get back to winning ways in the English Premier League when they host Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, October 1, at the Anfield stadium.

Liverpool has managed to win only two of their six league games so far and were held to a goalless draw by Everton at Goodison Park. The likes of Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah have failed to find the net for the Reds in the Premier League and will be looking to change their fortunes.

Meanwhile, Brighton will play their first game under the tutelage of their new manager Roberto De Zerbi. The Seagulls have been performing beyond expectations in the league and will be looking to continue their excellent run. It’s no surprise that they are in the fourth position in the table given the way they have played so far. In Graham Potter’s last match as the manager, Brighton thumped Leicester City 5-2.

Both managers have a point to prove ahead of the match and it will be interesting to see how Klopp responds after a dismal start and how De Zerbi pulls the strings in his first match in charge.

On what date will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Liverpool and Brighton be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Liverpool and Brighton will be played on October 1, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Liverpool and Brighton be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Liverpool and Brighton will be played at the Anfield Stadium.

What time will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Liverpool and Brighton begin?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Liverpool and Brighton will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Premier League 2022-23 match between Liverpool and Brighton?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Liverpool and Brighton will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Premier League 2022-23 match between Liverpool and Brighton?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Liverpool and Brighton will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Predicted Starting Line-up:

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker(Gk), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Mohammed Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz

Brighton Predicted Starting Line-up: Robert Sanchez (Gk), Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Tariq Lamptey, Alexis MacAllister, Caicedo, Solly March, Pascal Gross, Leandro Trossard, Danny Welbeck

