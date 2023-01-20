Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea

Liverpool will battle it out against Chelsea at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday. Both teams are having a tough time in the season so far with nagging injury issues and inconsistencies creeping in.

The Merseyside club are currently placed ninth in the PL table with 28 points from 18 games. This a far cry from the team that was on the cusp of the famed Quadruple last season. With several key players such as Virgil van Djik, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino injured, the game against Chelsea could be a tougher task than expected.

Chelsea have also dealt with similar issues throughout their 2022-23 campaign. The unavailability of the likes of Reece James, N’Golo Kante, Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana, and Denis Zakaria has already made it tough for the Blues whose performances have blown hot and cold recently. The Blues are currently 10th in the Prem table with 28 points in 19 games.

Both teams are in desperate need of victories to keep their ambitions of European football next season alive.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea be played?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea will be played on January 21, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea be played?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea will be played at Anfield, Liverpool.

What time will the Premier League match Liverpool vs Chelsea begin?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea will begin at 6:00 pm IST, on January 21.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Liverpool Probable Starting XI: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Harvey Elliott, Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah.

Chelsea Probable Starting XI: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Benoît Badiashile, Lewis Hall, Mateo Kovacic, Conor Gallagher, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Mykhailo Mudryk

