Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Liverpool did exhibit brilliant gameplay against Fulham in their opening Premier League encounter but that was not enough for them to clinch the full three points. The Reds have earned one point after claiming a 2-2 draw against the newly promoted Fulham. Liverpool’s Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah scored the all-important equaliser in the 80th minute to bag one point for the Merseyside club.

Jurgen Klopp’s boys will now be aiming for this season’s first Premier League win as they are set to face Crystal Palace on Tuesday. The match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace will be played at Anfield.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, suffered a 0-2 home defeat against Arsenal in their opening Premier League fixture. The hosts did put up a good show in the second half but failed to find the back of the net.

Ahead of Tuesday’s EPL match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace here is all you need to know:

What date EPL 2022-23 match between Liverpool (LIV) and Crystal Palace (CRY) will be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace will take place on August 16, Tuesday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Liverpool (LIV) vs Crystal Palace (CRY) be played?

The EPL match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace will be played at Anfield.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Liverpool (LIV) vs Crystal Palace (CRY) begin?

The EPL match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Liverpool (LIV) vs Crystal Palace (CRY) EPL match?

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Liverpool (LIV) vs Crystal Palace (CRY) EPL match?

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace EPL match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Liverpool (LIV) vs Crystal Palace (CRY) Possible Starting XI:

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz

Crystal Palace Predicted Starting Line-up: Vicente Guaita, Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell, Cheick Oumar Doucoure, Jeffrey Schlupp, Jordan Ayew, Eberechi Eze, Wilfried Zaha, Odsonne Edouard

