Liverpool vs Everton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Liverpool will aim to stay in the title race as Jurgen Klopp’s men prepare to take part in the Merseyside derby on Sunday against Everton.

Liverpool are presently in the second spot in the Premier League standings and just a point behind defending champions Manchester City. The Reds will come into the fixture against Everton after securing a stunning 4-0 defeat against Manchester United in their last Premier League encounter.

On the other hand, 17th-placed Everton will look to claim all three points against Liverpool in order to avoid relegation threats. Frank Lampard’s men have till now managed to win eight matches out of their 31 matches.

Ahead of the EPL match between Liverpool and Everton, here is all you need to know:

When will the EPL match between Liverpool (LIV) vs Everton (EVE) be played?

The EPL match between Liverpool (LIV) vs Everton (EVE) will take place on April 24, Sunday.

Where will the EPL match between Liverpool (LIV) vs Everton (EVE) be played?

The match between Liverpool (LIV) vs Everton (EVE) will be played at the Anfield, Liverpool.

What time will the EPL match between Liverpool (LIV) vs Everton (EVE) begin?

The match between Liverpool (LIV) vs Everton (EVE) will begin at 9:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Liverpool (LIV) vs Everton (EVE) match?

Liverpool (LIV) vs Everton (EVE) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Liverpool (LIV) vs Everton (EVE) match?

The match between Liverpool and Everton is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Liverpool (LIV) vs Everton (EVE) Possible Staring XI:

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah

Everton Predicted Starting Line-up: Jordan Pickford, Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey, Vitalii Mykolenko, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan, Fabian Delph, Alexz Iwobi, Anthony Gordon, Richarlison

