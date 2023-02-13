Liverpool vs Everton Premier League Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Liverpool vs Everton Live

The high-voltage Premier League clash between Liverpool and Everton will take place on Tuesday at the Anfield. In their last meeting, the two Merseyside-based sides had played out a goalless draw. Liverpool will now go into the Merseyside derby after remaining winless in their last four Premier League matches. In their last Premier League game, Jurgen Klopp’s men succumbed to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers. They are currently 10th in the Premier League standings. Liverpool were also knocked out of the FA Cup.

Everton have also struggled for the major part of this season with just four Premier League victories in 21 games so far. Their dismal form led to the sacking of former manager Frank Lampard with Sean Dyche now taking charge.

Sean Dyche earned a dream start for The Toffees with a much-needed 1-0 win over table-toppers Arsenal last weekend.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton be played?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton will be played on February 14, Tuesday.

Where will the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton be played?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton will be played at Anfield, Liverpool.

What time will the Premier League match Liverpool vs Everton begin?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Liverpool vs Everton predicted lineups:

Liverpool Probable Starting XI: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago, Naby Keita, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah

Everton Probable Starting XI: Jordan Pickford, Vitalii Mykolenko, James Tarkowski, Conor Coady, Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana, Dwight McNeil, Seamus Coleman, Alex Iwobi, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

