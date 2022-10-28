After suffering a shocking 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, Liverpool will be aiming to bounce back when they will be back in action on Sunday. Liverpool, in their next Premier League match, will face a depleted Leeds United. The match between Liverpool and Leeds United will be played at Anfield.

With just four wins from 11 matches, Jurgen Klopp’s men currently occupy the 11th spot on the Premier League points table.

Leeds United, on the other hand, registered their last Premier League win of the season, against Chelsea back in August. Jesse Marsch’s men have so far managed to secure just three wins from their 11 games.

Leeds United, with nine points from 11 matches, currently remain in the 18th spot in the Premier League standings.

Ahead of Sunday’s EPL match between Liverpool and Leeds United; here is all you need to know:

What date EPL 2022-23 match between Liverpool (LIV) and Leeds United (LU) will be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Liverpool (LIV) and Leeds United (LU) will take place on October 30, Sunday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Liverpool (LIV) vs Leeds United (LU) be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Liverpool (LIV) and Leeds United (LU) will be played at Anfield.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Liverpool (LIV) vs Leeds United (LU) begin?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Liverpool (LIV) and Leeds United (LU) will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Liverpool (LIV) vs Leeds United (LU) EPL match?

Liverpool (LIV) vs Leeds United (LU) EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Liverpool (LIV) vs Leeds United (LU) EPL match?

Liverpool (LIV) vs Leeds United (LU) EPL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Liverpool (LIV) vs Leeds United (LU) Possible Starting XI:

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joseph Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Mohamed Salah, Fabio Carvalho, Roberto Firmino

Leeds United Predicted Starting Line-up: Illan Meslier, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Sam Greenwood, Marc Roca, Jack Harrison, Brenden Aaronson, Luis Sinisterra, Rodrigo

