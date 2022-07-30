Liverpool vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FA Community Shield Live Coverage on Live TV Online

English football season is set to commence as defending English Premier League champions Manchester City and reigning FA Cup champions Liverpool will face each other in FA Community Shield on Saturday. The electrifying FA Community Shield fixture is scheduled to be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicestershire.

Liverpool come into the fixture after suffering 1-0 loss to RB Salzburg in a pre-season friendly. Manchester City, on the other hand, claimed 1-0 victory against Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in their last encounter.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS

Advertisement

Wembley Stadium will not hold the 100th Community Shield this season as the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final will be taking place at the iconic ground in London on Sunday. The last time Community Shield fixture was not held at Wembley Stadium was 10 years ago.

Ahead of today’s FA Community Shield match between Liverpool and Manchester City; here is all you need to know:

What date FA Community Shield match between Liverpool (LIV) and Manchester City (MCI) will be played?

The FA Community Shield match between Liverpool and Manchester City will take place on July 30, Saturday.

Where will the FA Community Shield match Liverpool (LIV) vs Manchester City (MCI) be played?

The FA Community Shield match between Liverpool and Manchester City will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicestershire.

What time will the FA Community Shield match Liverpool (LIV) vs Manchester City (MCI) begin?

The FA Community Shield match between Liverpool and Manchester City will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Liverpool (LIV) vs Manchester City (MCI) FA Community Shield match?

Liverpool vs Manchester City FA Community Shield match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Liverpool (LIV) vs Manchester City (MCI) FA Community Shield match?

Liverpool vs Manchester City FA Community Shield match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Liverpool (LIV) vs Manchester City (MCI) Possible Starting XI:

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Adrian, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here