Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City Match Live

It’s Liverpool vs Manchester City in a blockbuster Premier League encounter on October 16. Liverpool come into this match after their convincing 7-1 win against Rangers in the UEFA Champions League. But the hosts will know that Manchester City are the favourites to win on Sunday. Liverpool will hope that they can cause an upset in front of their home crowd.

Mohamed Salah is in terrific form and registered the fastest treble in Champions League history as a substitute against the Rangers. Liverpool will rely on him against Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will aim to collect maximum points when they travel to Anfield. The side has a chance to displace Arsenal from the top spot in the Premier League if they can win on Sunday. Liverpool will miss Arthur Melo, Luis Diaz and Joel Matip. And the likes of Phil Foden and Erling Haaland make the visitors a formidable side.

Ahead of the match between Liverpool and Manchester City, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City be played?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City will be played on October 16, Sunday.

Where will the match between Liverpool and Manchester City be played?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City will be played at Anfield in Liverpool.

What time will the match between Liverpool and Manchester City begin?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City will begin at 9:00 pm IST, on October 16.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Liverpool and Manchester City?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Liverpool and Manchester City?

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Probable Starting Line-up:

Liverpool Probable Starting Line-up: Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Jota

Manchester City Probable Starting Line-up: Ederson; Cancelo, Akanji, Dias, Ake; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Grealish

