Liverpool vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After keeping four clean sheets in a row in the Premier League, Liverpool are now all set to host Manchester United on Sunday. In their last match, the Merseyside-based club defeated Wolves 2-0 to move into the top six of the Premier League standings. Jurgen Klopp’s men will now aim to get the better of Manchester United to stay alive in their pursuit of a Champions League spot. The Premier League fixture between Liverpool and Manchester United will take place at Anfield. The Red Devils, on the other hand, will be wary of Jadon Sancho and Luke Shaw’s fitness ahead of the crunch clash.

Both Jadon Sancho and Luke Shaw missed Manchester United’s midweek FA Cup tie against West Ham United. While Shaw suffered an injury during the Carabao Cup final, Sancho could not feature due to illness. Erik ten Hag’s men, in their last Premier League game, got the better of Leicester City by three goals to nil.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Liverpool and Manchester United be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Liverpool and Manchester United will take place on March 5, Sunday.

Where will the Premier League 2022-23 match Liverpool vs Manchester United be played?

The match between Liverpool and Manchester United will be played at Anfield in Liverpool.

At what time will the Premier League 2022-23 match Liverpool vs Manchester United begin?

The match between Liverpool and Manchester United will begin at 10:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Liverpool vs Manchester United match?

Liverpool vs Manchester United match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Manchester United match?

Liverpool vs Manchester United match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Possible Starting XI:

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Stefan Bajcetic, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota

Manchester United Predicted Starting Line-up: David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Tyrell Malacia, Fred, Casemiro, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Wout Weghorst

