Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Champions League Final Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Liverpool and Real Madrid are set to meet in the Champions League final on Sunday (May 29). The final match is scheduled to be played at the Stade de France, in Paris. Previously, the two teams took on each other twice in the finals of European tournament. The final was originally scheduled to be played in St. Petersburg but due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine UEFA decided to change the venue.

In their last Champions League final meeting, the Spanish giants had managed to secure victory and lift the prestigious trophy back in 2018.

Advertisement

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

With six Champions League trophies in their kitty, Liverpool occupy third position in the list of clubs with most Champions League titles. Real Madrid, on the other hand, with 13 trophies to their name, claim the top spot in the elite list.

Ahead of Sunday’s (May 29) Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid; here is all you need to know:

What date Champions League final match between Liverpool and Real Madrid will be played?

The Champions League final match between Liverpool and Real Madrid will take place on May 29, Sunday.

Where will the Champions League final match Liverpool vs Real Madrid be played?

The match between Liverpool and Real Madrid will be played at the Stade de France, in Paris.

What time will the Champions League final Liverpool vs Real Madrid begin?

Advertisement

The match between Liverpool and Real Madrid will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Liverpool vs Real Madrid match?

Liverpool vs Real Madrid match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match?

Liverpool vs Real Madrid match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and Jio TV.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Possible Starting XI:

Advertisement

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.