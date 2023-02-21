Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid Match Live?

Liverpool will kick off their journey in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage with a blockbuster encounter against Real Madrid. The Reds will host the Spanish giants in the first leg of the Round of 16 fixtures on 22 February at Anfield Stadium. Liverpool has been going through a turbulent phase in the Premier League. Now, the disastrous run can only be compensated through a positive outcome in the Champions League. On the other hand, Real Madrid, the defending champions, will aim to replicate their dominance in the competition.

Liverpool finished second in Group A. Even though they shared the same points with table topper Napoli, the goal difference had the final say. Jurgen Klopp’s side has not faced any defeat in the Champions League so far and completed the group stage with 15 points in 6 games. Meanwhile, Real Madrid lived up to the expectations and topped Group F with 13 points. Among their six appearances, Los Blancos managed to win 4 matches while they lost one game and drew the remaining one.

Advertisement

Liverpool and Real Madrid have faced each other 9 times in the Champions League beforehand. Madrid dominated the face-offs, emerging victorious on five occasions. The English club could win only three with the other one ending in a draw. Hence, Carlos Ancelotti’s boys will start a step ahead based on their superior head-to-head records.

Ahead of the match between Liverpool and Real Madrid, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Real Madrid be played?

Advertisement

The UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Real Madrid will be played on November 2, Wednesday.

Where will the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Real Madrid be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Real Madrid will be played at the Anfield Stadium, Liverpool.

At what time will the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Real Madrid begin?

The UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Real Madrid will begin at 1:30 am IST, on February 22.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Real Madrid?

The UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Real Madrid will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Real Madrid?

The UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Real Madrid will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Advertisement

Predicted Starting Line-ups:

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Allison Becker (gk), Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, Salah.

Real Madrid Predicted Line-up: Thibaut Courtois (GK), David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, Nacho, Dani Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Valverde.

Read all the Latest Sports News here