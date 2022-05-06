Home » News » Football » Liverpool vs Tottenham Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming of EPL 2022 Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the EPL 2022 between Liverpool vs Tottenham Live Streaming

Know when, where and how to watch live streaming online of the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur

Trending Desk
Updated: May 06, 2022, 16:02 IST

Liverpool will aim to keep the pressure intact on league leaders Manchester City as Jurgen Klopp’s men are set to host Tottenham in English Premier League on Sunday. Liverpool will come into the fixture after a win against Newcastle United in their last Premier League match.

With just two defeats in the Premier League, it seems pretty unlikely that Liverpool will concede defeat against Tottenham. But the London club under Antonio Conte has scripted a remarkable turnaround. Tottenham come into the fixture after securing a convincing 3-1 win against Leicester City in their last match. Out of their last 10 Premier League games, Spurs have conceded just two defeats. Antonio Conte’s men currently find themselves at fifth spot on the points table with 61 points from 34 matches.

Ahead of EPL match between Liverpool and Tottenham; here is all you need to know:

What date EPL 2021-22 match between Liverpool (LIV) and Tottenham (TOT) will be played?

The EPL match between Liverpool (LIV) and Tottenham (TOT) will take place on May 8, Sunday.

Where will the EPL 2021-22 match Liverpool (LIV) vs Tottenham (TOT) be played?

The match between Liverpool (LIV) and Tottenham (TOT) will be played at the Anfield.

What time will the EPL match Liverpool (LIV) vs Tottenham (TOT) begin?

The match between Liverpool (LIV) and Tottenham (TOT) will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Liverpool (LIV) vs Tottenham (TOT) match?

Liverpool (LIV) vs Tottenham (TOT) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Liverpool (LIV) vs Tottenham (TOT) match?

Liverpool (LIV) vs Tottenham (TOT) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Liverpool (LIV) vs Tottenham (TOT) Starting XI:

Liverpool and Hove Albion Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah

Tottenham Predicted Starting Line-up: Hugo Lloris, Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Emerson Royal, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pierre-Emile Hojberg, Ryan Sessegnon, Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane

