Liverpool vs Villareal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Champions League 2021-22 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Liverpool will be determined to carry on their sublime domestic performance into the European competition when Jurgen Klopp’s men take on Spanish side Villareal in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final on April 28.

The match is scheduled to be taken place at the Anfield Stadium, Liverpool.

Villareal will come into the fixture against Liverpool after knocking out Bayern Munich (2-1 on aggregate) from the competition.

Villareal coach Unai Emery will have some injury issues to deal with ahead of their Liverpool clash. Former Liverpool midfielder Alberto Moreno will not be able to take part in the electrifying match against his former side due to his hamstring injury. Striker Gerard Moreno will also be not available for selection against Liverpool due to an injury.

The two teams will face each other in the second leg of the semi-final on May 4.

Ahead of the Champions League match between Liverpool and Villareal, here is all you need to know:

When will the Champions League match between Liverpool (LIV) and Villareal (VIL) be played?

The Champions League semi-final match between Liverpool (LIV) and Villareal (VIL) will take place on April 28, Thursday.

Where will the Champions League semi-final match between Liverpool (LIV) and Villareal (VIL) be played?

The match between Liverpool (LIV) and Villareal (VIL) will be played at the Anfield, Liverpool.

What time will the Champions League semi-final match between Liverpool (LIV) and Villareal (VIL) begin?

The match between Liverpool (LIV) and Villareal (VIL) will begin at 00:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Liverpool (LIV) and Villareal (VIL) match?

The match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Liverpool (LIV) and Villareal (VIL) match?

Liverpool (LIV) and Villareal (VIL) match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website, as well as Jio TV.

Liverpool (LIV) and Villareal (VIL) Possible Starting XI:

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil, van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

Villareal Predicted Starting Line-up: Geronimo Rulli, Juan Foyth, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Pervis Estupinan, Francis Coquelin, Daniel Parejo, Etienne Capoue, Lo Celso, Samuel Chukwueze, Arnaut Danjuma

