Liverpool vs Wolves Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

For the fourth time this year, English rivals Liverpool and Wolves will face each other as the Reds aim to extend their unbeaten run to four matches in the Premier League. The Premier League fixture between Liverpool and Wolves will be played on Thursday at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp would expect his strikers to come up with a clinical display in the game against Wolves. The Merseyside-based side, in absence of Darwain Nunez, struggled to find the back of the net in their last match against Crystal Palace. Defensively, Liverpool looked sturdy and composed in the domestic league.

In their last three Premier League games, Liverpool did not concede a goal. However, things were a bit different during their Champions League match midweek. Liverpool had to suffer a humiliating 2-5 defeat at the hands of defending champions Real Madrid.

Advertisement

Wolves will head into the game after playing out a 1-1 draw with Fulham in their last match. With 24 points from as many games, Julen Lopetegui’s men are now placed in 15th position in the Premier League standings.

Ahead of Thursday’s Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolves; here is all you need to know:

What date Premier League 2022-23 match between Liverpool and Wolves will be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Liverpool and Wolves will take place on March 2, Thursday.

Where will the Premier League 2022-23 match Liverpool vs Wolves be played?

The match between Liverpool and Wolves will be played at Anfield in Liverpool.

What time will the Premier League 2022-23 match Liverpool vs Wolves begin?

The match between Liverpool and Wolves will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast Liverpool vs Wolves match?

Liverpool vs Wolves match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Wolves match?

Liverpool vs Wolves match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Liverpool vs Wolves Possible Starting XI:

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, James Milner, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota

Advertisement

Wolves Predicted Starting Line-up: Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, Craig Dawson, Max Kilman, Hugo Bueno, Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves, Mario Lemina, Pablo Sarabia, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence

Read all the Latest Sports News here