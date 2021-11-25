>LOK vs LAZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For UEFA Europa League 2021-22 between Lokomotiv Moscow vs Lazio: The penultimate round of matches in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 will be played on Thursday. Lokomotiv Russia will be in action, as they welcome Lazio to the RZD Arena in a Group E deciding fixture. The Russian hosts are winless and sit at the bottom of the group standings, with two draws and same number of defeats from four games so far. A win on Thursday will see them level on points with the visiting side, but they have no chances to advance.

Meanwhile, their Italian visitors too have struggled to assert their dominance in the group thus far. Maurizio Sarri’s unit sit second in the section with five points to their name and their hopes of an expected top spot are hanging by a thread, as they were forced to share points with Marseille on matchday four.

The two teams met for the first time in the reverse fixture earlier this year, Lazio won the game 2-0, which was their first and only victory in the Europa League this season.

>UEFA Europa League 2021-22, LOK vs LAZ Live Streaming and Telecast

Select matches of the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 season will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels in India. Live streaming will be available on Sony’s digital platform SonyLIV and JioTV as well.

>UEFA Europa League 2021-22LOK vs LAZMatch Details

The match will be played on Thursday, November 25 at RZD Arena, in Moscow, Russia. The game will kick-off at 11:15 PM IST.

>LOK vs LAZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Pedro

Vice-Captain: Fyodor Smolov

Goalkeeper: Thomas Strakosha

Defenders: Elseid Hysaj, Francesco Acerbi, Tin Jedvaj

Midfielders: Konstantin Maradishvili, Luis Alberto, Rifat Zhemaletdinov, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Strikers: Pedro, Fyodor Smolov, Felipe Anderson

>LOK vs LAZ Probable XIs

Lokomotiv Moscow: Guilherme; Maksim Nenakhov, Dmitri Barinov, Tin Jedvaj, Dmitri Zhivoglyadov; Gyrano Kerk, Konstantin Maradishvili, Alexis Beka Beka, Francois Kamano; Fyodor Smolov, Rifat Zhemaletdinov

Lazio: Thomas Strakosha; Manuel Lazzari, Luiz Felipe, Francesco Acerbi, Elseid Hysaj; Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Pedro, Mattia Zaccagni

