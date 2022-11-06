Lorient vs Paris Saint-Germain Live Streaming: How to Watch Ligue 1 2022-23 Coverage on TV And Online

Lorient have been winless in their last three Ligue 1 matches and the fourth-placed side are expected to face a stern test when they will take on a mighty Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) side on Sunday. The domestic league match between Lorient and PSG is slated to be played at the Stade du Moustoir.

Lorient, with eight wins and three draws, currently occupy the fourth spot in Ligue 1 standings. Lorient will come into the fixture after suffering a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Nice, in their last Ligue 1 encounter.

PSG, on the other hand, have been simply ruthless in this season’s Ligue 1. The defending champions have remained unbeaten after playing 13 Ligue 1 games. Christophe Galtier’s men, with 11 wins and two draws, currently find themselves at the top of the points table. In their last Ligue 1 fixture, PSG clinched a thrilling 4-3 win over Troyes.

Ahead of Sunday’s Ligue 1 match between Lorient and Paris Saint-Germain; here is all you need to know:

When will Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Lorient and Paris Saint-Germain be played?

The Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Lorient and Paris Saint-Germain will take place on November 6, Sunday.

Where will the Ligue 1 2022-23 match Lorient vs Paris Saint-Germain be played?

The Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Lorient and Paris Saint-Germain will be played at the Stade du Moustoir.

What time will the Ligue 1 2022-23 match Lorient vs Paris Saint-Germain begin?

The Ligue 1 match between Lorient and Paris Saint-Germain will begin at 5:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lorient vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 match?

Lorient vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lorient vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 match?

Lorient vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 match will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

Lorient vs Paris Saint-Germain Possible XIs

Lorient Predicted Line-up: Yvon Mvogo, Gedeon Kalulu, Julien Laporte, Montassar Talbi, Vincent Le Goff, Bonke Innocent, Stephane Diarra, Enzo Le Fee, Julien Ponceau, Theo Le Bris, Dango Ouattara

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Nordi Mukiele, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Juan Bernat, Vitinha, Marco Verratti, Carlos Soler, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe

