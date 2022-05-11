LU vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction: Leeds United vs Chelsea Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for EPL 2021-22 LU vs CHE Match, May 12, Elland Road, 12:00 am IST

LU vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for EPL 2022 match between Leeds United vs Chelsea: It would not be an exaggeration to say that Chelsea’s performance has been simply dismal in recent times. In their last five games, the London giants managed to win just one match. Thomas Tuchel’s men will be eager to end their three-match winless run as they are set to take on Leeds United on Thursday in the English Premier League. The match between Leeds and Chelsea will take place at Elland Road.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Advertisement

On the other hand, relegation-threatened Leeds will also want to make full use of Chelsea’s vulnerable form and claim the full three points against the Blues. Leeds coach Jesse Marsch is fully aware of Chelsea’s threat. Leeds come into the fixture after suffering a 2-1 defeat against Arsenal in their last Premier League encounter.

Ahead of the match between Leeds United and Chelsea here is everything you need to know:

LU vs CHE Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Leeds United vs Chelsea match.

LU vs CHE Live Streaming

The match between Leeds United and Chelsea is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

LU vs CHE Match Details

The LU vs CHE match will be played at Elland Road on Thursday, May 12, from 12:00 am IST.

LU vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Romelu Lukaku

Advertisement

Vice-Captain: Christian Pulisic

Suggested Playing XI for LU vs CHE Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Reece James, Marcos Alonso, Junior Firpo

Midfielders: Mateusz Klich, Raphinha, Jack Harrison, Mateo Kovacic

Forwards: Christian Pulisic, Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner

Leeds United vs Chelsea Possible Starting XI:

Leeds United Predicted Starting Line-up: Illan Meslier, Pascal Struijk, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch, Junior Firpo, Mateusz Klich, Kalvin Phillips, Raphinha, Daniel James, Jack Harrison, Joe Gelhardt

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso, Christian Pulisic, Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.