LU vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Leeds United vs Manchester City, April 30, Elland Road, 10 PM IST

LU vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for tomorrow’s EPL match between Leeds United vs Manchester City: Defending champions Manchester City will get a golden chance to get one step closer towards the English Premier League title when they will take on 16th-placed Leeds United on Saturday.

Manchester City \might be currently enjoying a sensational run in the Premier League but they are aware of the fact that a small error will gift Liverpool a great chance to overcome them and snatch the Premier League title. Liverpool are at second place on the EPL points table and just one behind the defending champions. City will come into the fixture after securing a convincing 5-1 win against Watford in their last Premier League match.

On the other hand, Leeds will be desperately hoping to get something from the Manchester City clash as relegation threats are still very much looming large over Jesse Marsch’s men. Leeds currently have 34 points in their kitty after playing 33 matches.

Ahead of the match between Leeds United and Manchester City; here is everything you need to know:

LU vs MCI Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Leeds United vs Manchester City match.

LU vs MCI Live Streaming

The match between Leeds United and Manchester City is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

LU vs MCI Match Details

The Leeds United vs Manchester City match will be played at the Elland Road on Saturday, April 30, at 10:00 PM IST.

LU vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kevin de Bruyne

Vice-Captain: Joao Cancelo

Suggested Playing XI for LU vs MCI Dream11 Fantasy Football

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Oleksandr Zinchenko, Joao Cancelo, Luke Ayling

Midfielders: Kevin de Bruyne, Robin Koch, Kalvin Phillips, Jack Grealish

Forwards: Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Daniel James

Leeds United vs Manchester City Possible Starting XIs

Leeds United Predicted Starting Line-up: Illan Meslier, Luke Ayling, Diego Llorente, Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, Kalvin Phillips, Robin Koch, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Jack Harrison, Daniel James

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Fernandinho, Rodri, Gabriel Jesus, Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling

