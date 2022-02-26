LU vs TOT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Premier League 2021-22 between Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur will travel to Elland Road to face Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United on Saturday as Premier League returns with another set of important games. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 pm (IST). Both sides are facing a disappointing form of late in the domestic league. The hosts are down at 15th place and are dealing with their own problems, having conceded 56 goals from 25 games. They will come into this game on the back of another demoralising 6-0 hammering at Liverpool in a midweek clash. Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are currently occupying the eighth spot on the table with 39 points. They could not follow up with a magnificent victory at Manchester City, as Conte’s men suffered a 1-0 defeat to Burnley in their midweek PL encounter. Both sides will be looking to win the game for different reasons and fans can check the LU vs TOT Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

Premier League 2021-22, LU vs TOT Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can enjoy live telecast on Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The match can also be live-streamed on Jio TV as well.

LU vs TOT International Friendlies 2021, Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, February 26 at Elland Road Stadium, in Leeds, West Yorkshire, England.The game will kick-off at 06:00 PM IST.

LU vs TOT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Son

Vice-Captain: Raphinha

Goalkeeper: Lloris

Defenders: Davies, Romero, Ayling, Firpo

Midfielders: Raphinha, Winks, Hojbjerg

Strikers: Son, Kane, Roberts

LU vs TOT Probable XIs

Leeds United: Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Struijk, Firpo; Shackleton, Forshaw; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; Roberts

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Kulusevski, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Lucas, Kane, Son

