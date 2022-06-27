Lucien Favre Announced as New Nice Coach with Christophe Galtier in Talks with PSG

Former Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre was appointed manager of Ligue 1 club Nice on Monday, replacing Christophe Galtier who is in talks with Paris Saint-Germain.

“Christophe Galtier is no longer in charge of OGC Nice’s first team," Nice said in a statement.

Favre, the 64-year-old Swiss who has been without a club since he was released by Dortmund in December 2020, supervised training as the Nice squad returned from a summer break.

PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Lead India’s Challenge at Malaysia Open Super 750

Advertisement

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi confirmed last week the Qatari-owned club were in discussions with Galtier about taking over from Mauricio Pochettino.

Al-Khelaifi denied the club had been in touch with Zinedine Zidane.

Galtier won the French league title with Lille in 2021 before leaving for Nice, leading the south coast club to fifth place last season.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.