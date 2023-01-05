Home » News » Football » Luis Suarez Welcomed by 30,000 Fans at Brazil's Gremio Arena

Luis Suarez signed a two-year contract in a free transfer as more than 30,000 Gremio fans welcomed the Uruguayan striker

Last Updated: January 05, 2023, 09:51 IST

SAO PAULO

Luis Suarez signedfor Gremio (AP)
More than 30,000 Gremio fans filled the Brazilian club’s arena in Porto Alegre on Wednesday to welcome striker Luis Suarez. The 35-year-old signed a two-year contract in a free transfer after his contract with Uruguay’s Nacional ended.

Three-time Copa Libertadores winner Gremio will return to Brazil’s top flight division after a shocking relegation in 2021. It will be the eighth club in Suarez’ career, which includes stints at Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Uruguayan player Luis Suarez is presented as Gremio´s new player during an event at the Gremio Arena stadium, in Porto Alegre (AP)

Former teammates of the Uruguayan spoke in several videos, including Neymar and Sergio Busquets. Suárez was in tears after videos of his family were shown on the big screen.

“On the last few days I received amazing love. I am very thankful and I promise I will play, score and win titles for Gremio to return where it belongs," Suarez told supporters.

The Uruguayan striker is scheduled to hold a media conference on Thursday.

