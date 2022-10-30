Lyon vs Lille Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ligue 1 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Alexandre Lacazette’s winner in the 90th minute against Montpellier last week has certainly been the most crucial goal so far for Lyon in this season’s Ligue 1. The French striker’s goal in the dying minutes helped Lyon to end their six-match winless streak. Lyon will now be aiming to carry forward the momentum when they host Lille in Ligue 1 on Monday. The match between Lyon and Lille will take place at the Groupama Stadium.

After claiming 17 points from 12 matches, Lyon currently find themselves placed in the eighth position.

Lille, on the other hand, registered a thrilling 4-3 win over Monaco, in their last Ligue 1 fixture. Paulo Fonseca’s men have so far managed to win seven of their 12 matches. With 22 points from 12 matches, Lille currently occupy the sixth spot in the Ligue 1 standings.

Ahead of the Ligue 1 match between Lyon and Lille, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Lyon and Lille be played?

The Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Lyon and Lille will take place on October 31, Monday.

Where will the Ligue 1 2022-23 match Lyon vs Lille be played?

The Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Lyon and Lille will be played at the Groupama Stadium.

What time will the Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Lyon and Lille begin?

The Ligue 1 match between Lyon and Lille will begin at 1:15 am ST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lyon vs Lille Ligue 1 match?

Lyon vs Lille Ligue 1 match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lyon vs Lille Ligue 1 match?

Lyon vs Lille Ligue 1 match will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

Lyon vs Lille Possible Starting XI:

Lyon Predicted Starting Line-up: Anthony Lopes, Damien Da Silva, Jerome Boateng, Castello Lukeba, Nicolas Tagliafico, Thiago Mendes, Maxence Caqueret, Malo Gusto, Houssem Aouar, Moussa Dembele, Alexandre Lacazette

Lille Predicted Starting Line-up: Lucas Chevalier, Bafode Diakite, Jose Fonte, Tiago Djalo, Ismaily, Andre Gomes, Benjamin Andre, Edon Zhegrova, Remy Cabella, Timothy Weah, Jonathan David

