Maccabi Haifa vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Paris Saint Germain will travel to Israel to play their second Champions League match of the season on Thursday. Pairs Saint-Germain, in their next Champions League encounter, will be up against Maccabi Haifa. The match between Maccabi Haifa and Paris Saint-Germain is scheduled to be played at the Sammy Ofer Stadium.

The French side had started their Champions League campaign on a positive note after clinching a 2-1 win against Juventus. French striker Kylian Mbappe scored a brace in the match to earn the full three points for Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue 1 champions did concede a goal in the second half but that could not deter them from walking away as the winners of the game.

Maccabi Haifa, on the other hand, had to suffer a 2-0 defeat against Benfica in their opening Champions League fixture.

Ahead of the Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Maccabi Haifa, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Champions League 2022-23 match between Maccabi Haifa and Paris Saint-Germain be played?

The Champions League 2022-23 match between Maccabi Haifa and Paris Saint-Germain will take place on September 15, Thursday.

Where will the Champions League 2022-23 match Maccabi Haifa vs Paris Saint-Germain be played?

The Champions League 2022-23 match between Maccabi Haifa vs Paris Saint-Germain will be played at the Sammy Offer Stadium in Israel.

What time will the Champions League 2022-23 match Maccabi Haifa vs Paris Saint-Germain begin?

The Champions League 2022-23 match between Maccabi Haifa and Paris Saint-Germain will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Maccabi Haifa vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League 2022-23 match?

Maccabi Haifa vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League 2022-23 match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Maccabi Haifa vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League 2022-23 match?

Maccabi Haifa vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League 2022-23 match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Maccabi Haifa vs Paris Saint-Germain Possible Starting XI:

Maccabi Haifa Predicted Starting Line-up: Josh Cohen, Dylan Batubinsika, Abdoulaye Seck, Sean Goldberg, Daniel Sundgren, Ali Mohamed, Neta Lavi, Tjaronn Chery, Pierre Cornud, Frantzdy Pierrot, Din David

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Nordi Mukiele, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Marco Verratti, Achraf Hakimi, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

