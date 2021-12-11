Madrid Derby: Los Blancos Boss Carlo Ancelotti Says Karim Benzema Fit to Face Atletico

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said Saturday that forward Karim Benzema, who injured a leg last weekend against Real Sociedad, “will play" the derby against Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

“Benzema trained today, he has good feelings, he is available and he will play tomorrow," Ancelotti told a press conference.

The derby is already crucial for the race for the title.

Victory would put Real Madrid 13 points ahead of reigning champions Atletico at the top of the standings.

“If we win, we will simply have three points more than a direct opponent, who will be fighting with us until the end, I am sure," Ancelotti said.

“The statistics say that there are only three points at stake, but there is also the emotional aspect," he added.

“It’s a game that the fans of both teams live in a special way. I don’t want to add to it, because there is already a lot of pressure on both teams. We are confident and we play well lately, but it’s good to have pressure," he said

“If La Liga ended today, it would be over. But unfortunately, we still have six months to play. Until today, we have been the best, of course. But what concerns us is the future, not the past", said Ancelotti.

