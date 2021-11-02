>MAL vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Malmo and Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea will aim to record their seventh straight win in all competitions when they will lock horns with Swedish team Malmo on matchday 4 at the Eleda Stadion in a UEFA Champions League. Chelsea’s last defeat came against Juventus on September 30 during their first leg match.

Meanwhile, the last time out, in the first leg, Chelsea defeated Malmo 4-0 at Stamford Bridge. The reigning champions will head into this fixture on a high note, having defeated Newcastle 3-0 on the weekend in Premier League.

Malmo will bow out from the European competition if they fail in stopping Chelese’s winning juggernaut today. Malmo have lost all three Group stage first-leg games in the competition.

They lost to Juve in their tournament opener 0-3 and also suffered a 0-4 hammering at the hands of Zenit.

>Ahead of tonight’s UEFA Champions League game between Malmo and Chelsea; here are all the details about the match:

>MAL vs CHE Telecast

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Malmo and Chelsea will be televised on Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 1 SD in India.

>MAL vs CHE Live Streaming

The match between Malmo and Chelsea is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App.

>MAL vs CHE Match Details

The match between Malmo and Chelsea will be played on Wednesday, November 2, at Eleda Stadion, Sweden. The game between MAL vs CHE will start at 11:15 pm (IST).

>MAL vs CHE Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Mason Mount

Vice-Captain: Cesar Azpilicueta

>MAL vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Johan Dahlin

Defenders: Jonas Knudsen, Felix Beijmo, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger

Midfielders: Soren Rieks, Anders Christiansen, Mason Mount, Saul Niguez

Strikers: Antonio Colak, Callum Hudson-Odoi

>Malmo vs Chelsea probable XI:

Malmo Possible Starting Line-up: Johan Dahlin, Jonas Knudsen, Felix Beijmo, Lasse Nielsen, Eric Larsson, Soren Rieks, Anders Christiansen, Jo Inge Berget, Veljko Birmancevic, Antonio Colak, Adi Nalic

Chelsea Possible Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Ben Chilwell, Marcos Alonso, Saul Niguez, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Jorginho, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Kai Havertz

