Malik Tillman Approved For Switch to US From Germany by FIFA

Bayern Munich midfielder Tillman is switching affiliation from Germany to the United States and is among 27 players invited to the Americans’ next-to-last training camp ahead of the World Cup. (AP Photo/Andreas Schaad, File)
Tillman, 20, was born in Germany to a father in the U.S military and a German mother. He played for the U.S. under-15 team in 2016 and for Germany at several youth levels

Associated Press
Updated: May 31, 2022, 22:59 IST

Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman has been approved for a change of association from Germany to the United States, FIFA said Tuesday.

Tillman, who turned 20 on Saturday, was born in Germany to a father in the U.S military and a German mother. He played for the U.S. under-15 team in 2016 and for Germany at several youth levels.

Tillman made his Bundesliga debut with Bayern Munich on Dec. 14 and has played in one German Cup fixture, four league games and two Champions League matches this season.

"Really talented between the lines," U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said on May 20 after Tillman decided to apply for the change. “Knack for scoring goals, good calm around the penalty box, good technique scoring, both footed, so interesting player."

Tillman could make his U.S. debut in Wednesday’s exhibition against Morocco in Cincinnati.

first published: May 31, 2022, 22:59 IST