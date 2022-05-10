Manchester City Confirm Agreement in Principle Over Erling Haaland Transfer

On Tuesday, Manchester City said they had reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund to sign striker Erling Haaland.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

The transfer remains subject to the Premier League leaders finalising terms with the Norway international, the club said.

The deal for the 21-year-old ends City’s long search for a specialist centre-forward to replace record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who left last year.

Haaland, whose father Alf-Inge played for City from 2000 to 2003, has been sensational since joining Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020, scoring 85 goals in 88 appearances for the German side.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.