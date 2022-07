Manchester City’s new recruit Erling Haaland has said that his main aim at the club is to help the team win trophies.

The Norwegian was greeted by an estimated 10,000 City supporters at the new signings welcoming event at the Etihad on Sunday.

“Hopefully I can bring some more quality and trophies. With me as a striker, I want to have fun. When I have fun, I score goals and enjoy playing. I hope to smile a lot," Haaland was quoted by the official website of Manchester City.

The son of former City player Alfie, who signed almost 22 years ago to the day, Haaland junior is widely regarded as one of Europe’s best strikers and arrives at the Club with a formidable goalscoring reputation following impressive spells at Molde FK, Red Bull Salzburg and Dortmund.

On his rapid progress as a player, Haaland was asked if he felt he was ahead of progress in his career so far.

“It was a big step going to Molde, Salzburg, Dortmund and now City. I have been thinking through a lot of things every time. I have signed a five-year deal, so we have to start there. We have been doing every step perfectly. I have a good small team around me. Really good friends from my hometown," he said.

Asked what City fans should expect, he said: “A player that smiles a lot. Works a lot and enjoys the game a lot. Like I have been doing my whole career, I will try to enjoy every moment and not to think too much. They push me when they should push me and stop me when they should stop me. I have a really good team around me."

The Norwegian goal-machine also revealed how playing against City when he was a Borussia Dortmund player proved an enlightening experience.

“I played against City, and you see something on TV, but when you see it in reality it’s completely different," he said.

“I didn’t touch the ball for 25 minutes! I was like, ‘please Gundogan stop playing tiki-taka!’ It’s a different level from how City create chances. That’s what I want to be a part of."

