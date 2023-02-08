Manchester City are in hot waters after being charged by Premier League with more than 100 breaches of its financial rules since the club was acquired by the City Football Group in 2008.

The Premier League also referred Manchester City to an independent commission on Monday. The charges were pronounced following a four-year investigation.

Needless to say, the latest development have also put up a big question mark over the future of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. The Spaniard was spotted on Tuesday on the club’s training ground for the first time since the charges were disclosed.

Guardiola, quite unsurprisingly, looked exasperated. He was pictured sitting on a drinks cooler box as Manchester City players kept on training ahead of their Premier League fixture on Sunday.

Guardiola, who appeared to be in a deeply pensive mood throughout the training session, watched watching his players with a glum expression.

The former Barcelona manager’s current contract with Manchester City will expire in 2025 having signed a two-year contract extension in November last year.

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s future remains to be uncertain. It is still not clear what sanctions will be imposed by the commission. As per multiple reports, the reigning Premier League champions could very well be slapped with a fine and points deduction as well.

“Manchester City is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with. The club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position. As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all," Manchester City had said in an official statement.

City’s title hopes suffered a massive jolt after they were downed by Tottenham Hotspur in last weekend.

England striker Harry Kane scored the solitary goal of the fixture to seal the win.

Guardiola’s men are currently placed in second position on the table - five points behind table-toppers Arsenal.

In their next assignment, Manchester City will host Aston Villa.

