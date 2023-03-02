Manchester City Reveal Mega Plan to Renovate Etihad Stadium, Increase Capacity to 60,000

Manchester City have disclosed their grand plan to revamp the Etihad Stadium. The jaw-dropping scheme aims to make the Etihad Stadium the fourth-largest venue in the Premier League.

It is understood that the reigning Premier League winners wish to increase the capacity of Etihad Stadium to more than 60,000. The European giants are reportedly working on a project to renovate the North End of their campus.

Moreover, the blueprint suggests that the North End will also include a hotel and an extended fan park. If the move materialises, Etihad Stadium will only be behind Manchester United’s Old Trafford, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and West Ham’s London Stadium in the Premier League in terms of capacity.

The Old Trafford currently has a capacity of 75,000, with the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium seating 62,000 viewers. The construction work at the Etihad Stadium would reportedly take three years to complete.

Manchester City recently revealed the major expansion programme in an official statement.

“Manchester City is delighted to unveil concepts for a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination at the Etihad Stadium, with fans and the local community invited to share their feedback from today until Sunday 26 March," the statement read.

“A covered City Square fan zone, with a capacity of 3,000 and a wide variety of food and drink outlets, new club shop, museum and hotel, are all proposed in order to offer a broader range of dynamic matchday and non-matchday activities."

The latest move to renovate the venue comes just weeks after Manchester City were charged by the Premier League with various alleged breaches of financial rules.

The Premier League giants, allegedly, violated the regulations over nine seasons. The Premier League also accused Manchester City of not complying with the UEFA’s financial fair play rules over a five-year duration.

The Premier League rulebook categorically states that in a situation like this, a team could be punished with a points deduction or it can even face expulsion from the top-flight league.

Coming back to on-field developments, Manchester City currently find themselves in the second spot in the Premier League standings.

After playing 25 Premier League matches, Pep Guardiola’s men have gathered 55 points. In their next assignment, Manchester City will be up against Newcastle United in Premier League on March 4.

