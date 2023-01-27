Manchester City vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FA Cup 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Premier League leaders Arsenal will look to carry forward their sensational run in the FA Cup as they face a dominant Manchester City side in the round 4 of the competition on Saturday. The FA Cup fixture between the two Premier League title contenders is slated to be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Mikel Arteta’s men will now head into the game after clinching a comfortable 3-0 win over Oxford United in the last round of the FA Cup. Defending Premier League champions, on the other hand, thrashed Chelsea 4-0 to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Arsenal and Manchester City had last faced each other in January last year and Pep Guardiola’s men had emerged victorious in that contest by a slender margin of 1-2.

Ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup match between Manchester City and Arsenal; here is all you need to know:

What date FA Cup 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Arsenal will be played?

The FA Cup 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Arsenal will take place on January 28, Saturday.

Where will the FA Cup 2022-23 match Manchester City vs Arsenal be played?

The FA Cup match between Manchester City and Arsenal will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

What time will the FA Cup 2022-23 match Manchester City vs Arsenal begin?

The FA Cup match between Manchester City and Arsenal will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester City vs Arsenal FA Cup match?

Manchester City vs Arsenal match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Arsenal FA Cup match?

Manchester City vs Arsenal FA Cup match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Possible Starting XI:

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson Moraes, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Aymeric Laporte, Rico Lewis, Rodri, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Edward Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli

