Manchester City vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Manchester City forward Phil Foden is expected to be back in action during his side’s Premier League fixture against Aston Villa on Sunday. The 22-year-old was spotted in training earlier this week. Foden was last seen on the field during the Manchester derby in January. Defender John Stone remains to be the only member of the Manchester City squad unavailable for the game against Aston Villa. The Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The defending Premier League champions will come into the fixture after a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur.

Aston Villa also lost their last match. Unai Emery’s men conceded a 2-4 defeat against Leicester City.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa will take place on February 12, Sunday.

Where will the Premier League match Manchester City vs Aston Villa be played?

At what time will the Premier League match Manchester City vs Aston Villa begin?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa will begin at 10:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester City vs Aston Villa Premier League match?

Manchester City vs Aston Villa match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Aston Villa Premier League match?

Manchester City vs Aston Villa Premier League match will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa Possible Starting XI:

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji, Rico Lewis, Rodri, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Julian Alvarez, Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland

Aston Villa Predicted Starting Line-up: Emiliano Martinez, Ashley Young, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Lucas Digne, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey, Ollie Watkins

