Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund will face off in a blockbuster UEFA Champions League encounter on September 14. Both Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund have made a winning start to their Champions League campaign.

ALSO READ| Real Madrid Make 13 Million Euros Profit at The close of 2021-22 Season

While Pep Guardiola’s side routed Sevilla 4-0, Borussia Dortmund registered a 3-0 victory against FC Copenhagen. However, Manchester City will pose a tough challenge for Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium. Erling Braut Haaland found the back of the net twice against Sevilla. Phil Foden and Ruben Dias also showed their good form by scoring in the previous match. Guardiola would want his team to maintain their winning ways against the Bundesliga giants.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund would know that beating City in their own backyard is one of the toughest challenges in football. Dortmund also has to cope with several injury concerns. Hazard played for only 23 minutes against Copenhagen due to a thigh injury. Reyna and Marius Wolf will be on standby if Hazard is ruled out on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund will be played on September 15, Thursday.

Where will the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

What time will the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund begin?

The UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund will begin at 12:30 pm IST, on September 15.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund?

The UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund?

The UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Advertisement

Predicted Starting Line-up:

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Akanji, Gomez; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Grealish

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Line-up: Meyer; Meunier, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Ozcan, Bellingham; Brandt, Reus, Reyna; Modeste

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here