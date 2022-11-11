Manchester City vs Brentford Premier League Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Manchester City vs Brentford Match Live?

The Premier League returns this weekend with Brentford taking on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. The defending champions are just two points behind league leaders Arsenal and will be looking to reclaim their top spot.

Pep Guardiola’s men are in excellent form. City had an easy outing in the Carabao Cup demolishing Chelsea 2-0 mid-week. Against the minnows Brentford, the Blues will be confident about bagging all three points. Star forward Erling Haaland’s return will make life worse for the Brentford defenders.

Brentford can punch over their weight on any given day, but they haven’t been at their best fettle in recent weeks. The Bees find themselves in the 11th spot with just three wins in their fourteen outings in the league so far.

Manchester City are the overwhelming favourites with a star-studded roster. It will be interesting to see if Brentford can bring down the Goliath on Saturday evening.

Ahead of the match between Manchester City and Brentford, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Manchester City and Brentford be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Brentford will be played on November 12, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League match between Manchester City and Brentford be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Brentford will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

What time will the Premier League match between Manchester City and Brentford begin?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Brentford will begin at 6:00 pm IST, on November 12.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Premier League match between Manchester City and Brentford?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Brentford will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Brentford?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Brentford will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Probable Starting Line-up:

Manchester City Probable Starting Line-up: Ederson (Gk), Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Aymeric Laporte, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, Jack Grealish

Brentford Probable Starting Line-up: David Raya (Gk), Ethan Pinnock, Ben Mee, Kristoffer Ajer, Rico Henry, Rasmussen, VitalyJanelt, Josh Dasilva, Frank Onyeka, Bryan Mbeumo, Yoanne Wissa

