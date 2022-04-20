Manchester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2021-22 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Manchester City will face Brighton and Hove Albion in the English Premier League (EPL) on April 21. The defending champions will be aiming for nothing less than three points as they will be determined to dethrone Liverpool from the top spot of the EPL points table.

Brighton and Hove Albion are in a good patch though they have nothing much to play for, except pride perhaps. The side will be aiming to extend their three-match unbeaten run in the Premier League when they play the might of Manchester City.

When will the EPL 2021-22 match between Manchester City (MCI) vs Brighton and Hove Albion (BHA) be played?

The EPL 2021-22 match between Manchester City (MCI) vs Brighton and Hove Albion (BHA) will take place on April 21, Thursday.

Where will the EPL 2021-22 match Manchester City (MCI) vs Brighton and Hove Albion (BHA) be played?

The match between Manchester City (MCI) vs Brighton and Hove Albion (BHA) will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

What time will the EPL 2021-22 match Manchester City (MCI) vs Brighton and Hove Albion (BHA) begin?

The match between Manchester City (MCI) vs Brighton and Hove Albion (BHA) will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester City (MCI) vs Brighton and Hove Albion (BHA) match?

Manchester City (MCI) vs Brighton and Hove Albion (BHA) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester City (MCI) vs Brighton and Hove Albion (BHA) match?

Manchester City (MCI) vs Brighton and Hove Albion (BHA) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Manchester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion Possible Staring XI:

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson Moraes, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne; Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish

Brighton and Hove Albion Predicted Starting Line-up: Robert Sanchez, Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo, Solly March, Pascal Gross, Leandro Trossard, Enock Mwepu, Alexis Mac Allister, Danny Welback

