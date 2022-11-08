Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EFL Cup 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Manchester City and Chelsea will face-off in an EFL Cup encounter at the iconic Etihad Stadium on Thursday. The Citizens are coming into this match on the back of a 2-1 victory over Fulham in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Chelsea suffered a 1-0 defeat to table-toppers Arsenal. While Pep Guardiola’s side has the edge over Chelsea, it can be anybody’s game. Chelsea are a formidable side in their own backyard and finished at the top of their Champions League group. For this match, Graham Potter is expected to bring in Denis Zakaria and Conor Gallagher in the midfield. Potter is also likely to rope in Hakim Ziyech as the third forward alongside Armando Broja and Christian Pulisic.

Manchester City’s streak of four consecutive triumphs in the EFL Cup was brought to an end by West Ham United in a shock fourth-round exit last year. The Citizens will be keen to make amends this year. A win against Chelsea would be a real shot in the arm.

Ahead of the match between Manchester City and Chelsea, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the EFL Cup match between Manchester City and Chelsea be played?

The EFL Cup match between Manchester City and Chelsea will be played on November 10, Thursday.

Where will the EFL Cup match between Manchester City and Chelsea be played?

The EFL Cup match between Manchester City and Chelsea will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

What time will the EFL Cup match between Manchester City and Chelsea begin?

The EFL Cup match between Manchester City and Chelsea will begin at 1:30 am IST, on November 10.

Which TV channels will broadcast the EFL Cup match between Manchester City and Chelsea?

The EFL Cup match between Manchester City and Chelsea will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the EFL Cup match between Manchester City and Chelsea?

The EFL Cup match between Manchester City and Chelsea will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

Manchester City Probable Starting Line-up: Ortega; Lewis, Dias, Laporte, Gomez; Palmer, Rodri, Foden; Mahrez, Alvarez, Grealish

Chelsea Probable Starting Line-up: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Gallagher, Zakaria, Kovacic; Ziyech, Broja, Pulisic

