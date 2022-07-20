Live Streaming Manchester City vs Club America: How to Watch MCI vs AME Pre-season Friendly on TV And Online

Manchester City will kick-start their pre-season against Club America on Thursday. The Premier League champions will play a slew of friendlies in the coming weeks. However, Phil Foden, Aymeric Laporte, Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones are not part of the travelling squad. Pep Guardiola would want his team to put up a good show irrespective of the fact that City are not playing with their full squad.

Club America would want to put up a spirited performance against City on Thursday. Club America were competitive against Chelsea and would be looking to cause an upset against the Premier League giants.

Ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Manchester City and Club America, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Manchester City and Club America be played?

The pre-season friendly match between Manchester City vs Club America will be played on July 21, Thursday.

Where will the match between Manchester City and Club America be played?

The pre-season friendly match between Manchester City vs Club America will be played at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

What time will the match between Manchester City and Club America begin?

The pre-season friendly match between Manchester City vs Club America will begin at 6 AM IST, on July 21.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Manchester City and Club America?

The pre-season friendly match between Manchester City vs Club America will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Manchester City and Club America?

The pre-season friendly match between Manchester City vs Club America will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; Phillips, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Haaland, Bernardo

Club America Predicted Starting Line-up: Ochoa; Sanchez, Valdez, Caceres, Reyes; Aquino, Dos Santos; Damm, Fidalgo, Layun; Martin

