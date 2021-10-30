>Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League 2021-22 match between Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: With an undefeated track in the Premier League since the opening weekend, Manchester City are the clear favourites in their game against Crystal Palace. The latter has just been able to muster 2 points from their only win. City however did lose in their last game to West Ham in the EFL Cup. While City dominated the game right from the start, they lost the game in the penalties 5-3 after the score 0-0 at the end of the 90 minutes. This heartbreak for City can give a window of opportunity for Crystal Palace to upset them.

The match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace will kick-off at 7:30 pm (IST) on Saturday.

Advertisement

>Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester City won’t be able to field Torres and Delap for this encounter due to their respective injuries.

Crystal Palace also has two injured players in Eze and Ferguson.

>Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Telecast

The Premier League 2021-22 match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace will be telecasted on Star Sports.

>Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Streaming

The Premier League match between Manchester City vs Crystal Palace is available to be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV App.

>Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Details

The match between Manchester City vs Crystal Palace will be played on Monday, October 30, at Etihad Stadium. The game between Manchester City vs Crystal Palace will start at 7:30 pm (IST).

>Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Cancelo

Vice-Captain: Jesus

>Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Cancelo, Dias, Mitchell, Andersen

Midfielders: De Bruyne, Zaha, Grealish, McArthur

Strikers: Edouard, Jesus

>Manchester City vs Crystal Palace probable XI:

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne, Jesus, Foden, Grealish

Crystal Palace Predicted Starting Line-up: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Milivojevic, McArthur, Zaha, Benteke, Edouard

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.