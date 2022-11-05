Manchester City vs Fulham Live Streaming: How to watch Premier League 2022-23 Live in India?

Manchester City will host Fulham for a blockbuster Premier League match on November 5. Manchester City are coming into this game after a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League and the hosts will fancy their chances against this Fulham side. Pep Guardiola’s side has put together an impressive 14-game winning streak at the Etihad in all competitions and they are unbeaten in their last 18 home matches.

Therefore, few will bet against them. But Fulham does have the ability to cause an upset. The Cottagers are in the seventh position in the Premier League table and above the likes of Liverpool, West Ham United and Brighton. The match promises to be an engrossing contest if Fulham are at the top of their game on Saturday. Erling Haaland has missed the last two games due to an ankle injury and remains a doubt for the match against Fulham. His absence could play a huge role in the match.

Ahead of the match between Manchester City and Fulham, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Manchester City and Fulham be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Fulham will be played on November 5, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League match between Manchester City and Fulham be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Fulham will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

What time will the Premier League match between Manchester City and Fulham begin?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Fulham will begin at 8:30 pm IST, on November 5.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Premier League match between Manchester City and Fulham?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Fulham will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Fulham?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Fulham will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Manchester City Probable Starting Line-up: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Akanji, Laporte; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish

Fulham Probable Starting Line-up: Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; James, Pereira, Willian; Mitrovic

