Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Champions League 2021-22 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Spanish giants Real Madrid will take on Manchester City in the semi-final of the Champions League at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

The 13-time Champions League winners, Real Madrid will be hoping for a victory in the first leg of the semi-final after securing a thrilling win against defending champions Chelsea in the quarter-final stage.

Manchester City had defeated Atletico Madrid in the previous stage. City will be aware of the threats possessed by the Real Madrid attacking line-up led by prolific Karim Benzema.

Joao Cancelo’s absence against Real Madrid in the back-four will be a point of huge concern for Pep Guardiola.

Advertisement

Ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League match between Manchester City and Real Madrid, here is all you need to know:

When will the Champions League 2021-22 match between Manchester City (MCI) and Real Madrid (RM) be played?

The Champions League 2021-22 match between Manchester City (MCI) and Real Madrid (RM) will take place on April 27 (Wednesday).

Where will the Champions League 2021-22 match between Manchester City (MCI) and Real Madrid (RM) be played?

The match between Manchester City (MCI) and Real Madrid (RM) will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

What time will the Champions League 2021-22 match between Manchester City (MCI) and Real Madrid (RM) begin?

The match between Manchester City (MCI) and Real Madrid (RM) will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester City (MCI) and Real Madrid (RM) match?

The game will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

Advertisement

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester City (MCI) and Real Madrid (RM) match?

The Manchester City (MCI) and Real Madrid (RM) match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website, as well as Jio TV.

Manchester City (MCI) and Real Madrid (RM) Possible Starting XI:

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junioir

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.