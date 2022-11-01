Manchester City vs Sevilla UEFA Champions League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Manchester City vs Sevilla Match Live

Manchester City will host Sevilla in their final group game of the UEFA Champions League on November 3. The Citizens have already qualified for the last 16 and are the overwhelming favourites to triumph on Wednesday. Pep Guardiola’s side recorded a 1-0 victory over Leicester City in Premier League last week. Manchester City one of only five teams in this year’s Champions League who are yet to lose a match in the group stage. Guardiola would want his side to maintain that impressive record. Erling Haaland will miss out Wednesday’s encounter due to ligament damage. Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are also doubtful due to injuries.

Meanwhile, Sevilla will be looking for a surprise win against their highly-vaunted opponents. Los Rojiblancos could do with a morale-boosting triumph over Man City ahead of their Seville derby against Real Betis this weekend. Rafa Mir or Kasper Dolberg is expected to replace Erik Lamela and Papu Gomez is likely to be drafted in the side on the left flank.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Manchester City and Sevilla, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Sevilla be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Sevilla will be played on November 3.

Where will the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Sevilla be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Sevilla will be played at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

What time will the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Sevilla begin?

The UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Sevilla will begin at 1:30 am IST, on November 3.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Sevilla?

The UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Sevilla will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Sevilla?

The UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Sevilla will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Advertisement

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ortega; Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Gomez; Bernardo, Rodri, Gundogan; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish

Sevilla Predicted Line-up: Dmitrovic; Navas, Gudelj, Marcao, Acuna; Rakitic, Jordan; Januzaj, Isco, Gomez; Mir

Read all the Latest Sports News here