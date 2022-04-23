Manchester City vs Watford Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch English Premier League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Defending champions Manchester City will take on depleted Watford in Premier League (EPL) on Saturday night. A point against Manchester City will be a huge boost for Watford as Roy Hodgson’s men are currently fighting the relegation battle. 19th-placed Watford (22 points) have just one-point lead over Norwich.

Pep Guardiola’s men will come into this fixture after thrashing Brighton and Hove Albion 3-0 in their last Premier League fixture.

Ahead of today’s English Premier League match between Manchester City vs Watford; here is all you need to know:

What date English Premier League match between Manchester City vs Watford will be played?

The English Premier League match between Manchester City vs Watford will take place on April 23.

Where will the English Premier League match Manchester City vs Watford be played?

The match between Manchester City vs Watford will be played at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

What time will the English Premier League match Manchester City vs Watford begin?

The match between Manchester City vs Watford will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester City vs Watford match?

Manchester City vs Watford match will be televised on Star Star Sports network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Watford match?

Manchester City vs Watford match is available to be streamed live-streamed on the Disney + Hotstar App.

Manchester City vs Watford Possible Starting XI:

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson Moraes, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling

Watford Predicted Starting Line-up: Ben Foster; Kiko, Christian Kabasele, Samir, Hassane Kamara, Moussa Sissoko, Imran Louza, Juraj Lucka, Emmanuel Dennis, Joao Pedro, IsmailaSarr

