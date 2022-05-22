Manchester City Win Premier League 2021/2022

Manchester City defended their Premier League crown as they beat Aston Villa in a 5 goal thriller at the Etihad on the final day of the season.

Manchester City needed a win going into the last day of the campaign to successfully retain their English domestic title.

Things were off to a shaky start for the champions as they went a goal down at home against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa thanks to a Matty Cash goal.

Things seemed to get worse as the visitors doubled their lead after 69 minutes through Phillipe Coutinho.

But, three goals in quick succession ensured that Pep Guardiola’s men lifted their fourth title in five years.

Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring for City in the 76th minute.

Midfielder Rodri scored the leveller soon after the first goal in the 78th minute.

Gundogan scored again on the 81st-minute mark to complete a remarkable turnaround to seal the title in thrilling fashion.

