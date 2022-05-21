Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne Voted Premier League Player of the Season

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was named the Premier League’s Player of the season on Saturday, with his team-mate Phil Foden taking the Young Player prize for a second successive year.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

De Bruyne has notched a career-best 15 league goals and 13 assists to secure the fans’ award for the second time after also winning it in 2019-20.

The Belgian finished above City team-mate Joao Cancelo, Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse and Tottenham’s Son Heung-min.

“To win this award for a second time is an achievement that I’m really proud of," De Bruyne said.

Advertisement

“There is so much quality in the Premier League and it is a pleasure to be nominated with so many other great players who have had incredible seasons for their clubs."

De Bruyne is the fourth player to win the award twice after Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nemanja Vidic.

Foden has been instrumental in City’s bid to retain the Premier League title, scoring nine goals and producing five assists.

The 21-year-old has matched his goal and assist totals from last season and could surpass them in City’s Premier League title decider against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side are one point clear of second-placed Liverpool and will be guaranteed to win a fourth English title in five seasons if they beat Villa at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool would win the title if they defeat Wolves and City drop points.

“I’m very proud to have won this award for a second season in a row," Foden said.

Advertisement

“There are so many talented young players in the Premier League this season and it’s a real honour to win it again.

“I have been really happy with my performances this season and it has been great to contribute to this team in what will hopefully be another successful year for us all."

Foden finished ahead of Alexander-Arnold, Chelsea’s Mason Mount, West Ham’s Declan Rice, Arsenal duo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale and Crystal Palace pair Conor Gallagher and Tyrick Mitchell.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.