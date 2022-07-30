Manchester United Adamant to Keep Cristiano Ronaldo Amidst Showdown Talks

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly told his club Manchester United that he has an offer from a rival team on the table to leave this summer.

According to the Sun, Ronaldo desperately wants a move away from Old Trafford and has urged the United officials including the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson to reveal his price tag so that his entourage can press forward with negotiations.

However, United has been steadfast in its stance that the Portuguese ace is not for sale at any price. The club’s officials are determined to keep Ronaldo at Old Trafford for the duration of his contract, which still has a year left on it.

Despite the fact that the Sun does not specify which team is interested in signing Ronaldo, it seems that the Premier League outfit Chelsea would be his preferred destination. The Blues were one of the top clubs who were primarily linked with Ronaldo, with their new owner Todd Boehly eager to make a superstar signing.

Advertisement

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

A return to Sporting Lisbon has already been considered, while Napoli might offer Ronaldo another stint in the Italian top flight. Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich were also interested in acquiring the services of the star striker.

Amidst the fiasco, preparations for the upcoming season have been underway without the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. Although Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes is on the lookout for a suitable destination, it doesn’t seem like a potential buyer exists at the moment for the iconic player. Only a few clubs would contemplate a move for a 37-year-old with such high salary demands.

United’s new gaffer Erik Ten Hag has been repeatedly questioned about Ronaldo’s issue and has publicly stated that he wants to work with the talisman.

Advertisement

“We are planning for Cristiano Ronaldo for the season and that’s all." I’m excited to collaborate with him. Cristiano will not be sold. He is part of our plans, and we all want to succeed together." Ten Hag said in an interview.

Ronaldo did not partake in United’s pre-season tour to Australia and Thailand citing “personal reasons". He returned to Carrington only on Tuesday to hold showdown talks with his representatives and the club’s officials.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here