Manchester United Aim to Create Fans' Share Scheme

Manchester United have revealed talks with supporters over the introduction of a fans’ share scheme have reached an advanced stage. United co-chairman Joel Glazer proposed a scheme to enable fans to build an ownership stake in the Premier League club. The Glazer family, United’s owners, reacted after furious protests against the club following their involvement in the failed European Super League plot by 12 of the world’s elite teams. Glazer said at a fans’ forum that he hoped the proposal would “reset the relationship" with supporters. The club said revealed discussions with the Manchester United Supporters Trust have been under way for “several months" but no indication of a target date for their conclusion has been given.

“We are in advanced talks with MUST about a fans’ share scheme which would open a path for fans to build, over time, a meaningful ownership stake in Manchester United," a club statement said.

Advertisement

“This would give fans a strong collective voice within our ownership structure and help cement a new spirit of long-term partnership between fans and the club."

It is intended that a new class of shares will be created carrying the same voting rights as those of the Glazer family, whose controversial ownership of the club began in 2005.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.