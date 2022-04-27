Manchester United Annexes The Transfer Queue of Benfica Striker Darwin Nunez

Uruguayan front-man Darwin Nunez has been linked with some moves after his goal-filled season for Benfica in the ongoing Portuguese top-flight campaign. Along with other European giants, Manchester United have already registered themselves in the transfer race for Benfica’s No. 9.

Erik ten Hag who has been appointed as the Red Devils’ boss for the next season has personally requested the board to sign Nunez following the upcoming summer transfer window.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Advertisement

The Dutchman seems quite impressed with the 20-year-old centre forward and is keen to bring him to the Old Trafford. Nunez is cherishing his dream campaign for S.L. Benfica this year as he has already netted 33 goals and got 4 assists to his name in 39 appearances across all competitions.

Earlier this year, he recorded a couple of goals during their Champions League clash against Liverpool in both fixtures of the quarter-final. The striker also scored the winning header against ten Hag’s current squad Ajax and knocked them out from the Champions League round of 16. That match-winning performance supposedly put a long-lasting impression on the Ajax manager.

Super-agent Jorge Mendes who was responsible for sealing the Bruno Fernandes deal in January 2020, has been appointed to monitor and engineer the move of Nunez. As per Fabrizio Romano, United’s arch-rival Manchester City has also been rumoured to keep tabs on the Benfica striker as a backup option for Erling Haaland.

Benfica has valued the star forward at €100 million and will eye to withstand for €130 million. As reported, Mendes is currently having words with several clubs around the globe and United can get an advantage because of the previous Bruno Fernandes deal.

The Red Devils are reportedly leading the transfer run. Hag assumes that the youngster can be the focal point for the next season’s Premier League where the futures of Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood, and Anthony Martial seem uncertain.

Advertisement

Other English clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool have also shown their interest. Liverpool is looking forward to the young prodigy as a replacement for Egyptian star Mohamed Salah.

Some big names like Barcelona and Atletico Madrid from the La Liga have also stepped into the race. The Catalans will look for Nanez if they fail to bring the Poland centre-forward, Robert Lewandowski, from Bayern Munich. Nunez can be an alternative to Luis Suarez for Atletico.

Manchester United are also targeting Villarreal defender Pau Torres as he has a release clause in his contract until the end of this summer. Everton forward Richarlison is also on the wishlist of ten Hag’s army.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.