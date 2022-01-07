Manchester United are Keen to Sign Wolves' Ruben Neves in January Transfer Window

Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly eyeing to sign Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves in the upcoming transfer window. The Portugal international has been in fine form for Wolves this season and the Red Devils’ interim manager Ralf Rangnick is lining up a £35m bid for Wolves star.

The Old Trafford outfit has endured a turbulent season and are looking for a new midfielder to bolster their midfield woes. The German coach is on the lookout for a new midfielder after poor performances from the likes of Nemanja Matic, Fred and Scott McTominay, since his arrival. In the meanwhile, the club has been mulling to get the services of the Portugal international since the summer with former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also being a big fan, The Sun, reported.

The 24-year-old sensation has two years left on his current deal at Molineux and he recently spoke about his desire to play Champions League football. Nevertheless, Neves seems to be happy with the Wolves, but is unlikely to commit to his present club beyond the 24-months remaining on his deal, as he eyes the next stage in his development. With that said, he could be easily tempted to play for the 13-time Premier League champions if the deal goes through.

However, Wolves’ top brass would only consider a bid of more than £40m, for their star player who has also drawn interest from Arsenal in the past, the report adds. In that case, Rangnick could opt for a swap deal in order to reduce a potential fee for the midfielder.

Neves signed for Wolves from FC Porto in 2017, he’s become their mainstay since then. He was part of the Wolves’ Premier League promotion a year later, before qualifying for European football under Bruno Lage.

Notably, Neves played the full 90 minutes in Wolves’ shock 1-0 triumph at Old Trafford on Monday night. Rangnick had a front row seat to see his abilities and is believed to have caught the eye of club officials as well.

