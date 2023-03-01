Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Aims to Sign Frenkie de Jong in Summer: Report

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag managed to end his side’s six-year trophy drought after winning the Carabao Cup last week. The Dutchman has already done an impactful job at Manchester United just 10 months after being hired by the team management. Manchester United are also in contention for three more titles this season and Ten Hag seems to have already started making plans for the 2022-23 campaign. It is being reported that the 53-year-old has come up with a six-man shortlist for Manchester United transfer targets ahead of the next season. An article published by the Manchester Evening News claims that Ten Hag wants to make another attempt to lure midfielder Frenkie de Jong away from Barcelona this summer.

Manchester United previously had an initial transfer fee of £56.2million agreed with Barcelona in order to rope in Frenkie de Jong but the move did not materialise after the Dutch midfielder refused to leave the Catalan giants.

Apart from Frenkie de Jong, the Manchester United boss appears to have approved Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham’s name. However, midfield is not Erik ten Hag’s only area of concern. The former Ajax manager has realised the need to sign a striker and Ten Hag wants to bolster his attacking force as soon as possible. With striker Wout Weghorst’s loan deal expiring at the end of this season and Anthony Martial expected to leave the side, the Red Devils will have to find a prolific goal-scoring option in the next transfer window.

According to the report published by Manchester Evening News, English striker Harry Kane and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen have emerged as Manchester United’s potential target this summer. Moreover, Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus and Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos are reportedly on Manchester United’s radar. It is also being understood that Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire, defender Alex Telles and striker Anthony Martial will be sold by the Red Devils.

Coming back to the on-filed developments, Manchester United will be up against West Ham United in a fifth-round FA Cup tie on Thursday. In the Premier League standings, the Old Trafford-based outfit now claim the third spot. They are currently six points adrift of city-rivals Manchester City on the Premier League points table.

