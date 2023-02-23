Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Meets Sir Alex Ferguson Ahead of Barcelona Clash

Manchester United will take on Barcelona in the Europa League playoff second leg on Friday. With a last-16 place on the line, the tie is tantalizingly poised at 2-2. Latest reports suggest that Erik ten Hag met Sir Alex Ferguson in Wilmslow ahead of the crucial Europa League fixture. Ferguson enjoyed a supremely successful reign as United manager. His 26-year stint at Old Trafford ended in 2013 with 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, four League Cups, two European Cups, the European Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup. Therefore, it isn’t surprising that Ten Hag met Ferguson to seek his counsel over dinner.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Ten Hag described Sir Alex Ferguson’s advice as “massive." “I always enjoy speaking with people who have a lot of knowledge, a lot of experience – he wants to share it, he wants to help and support. Manchester United is his club and he feels so committed. We are getting on well. It was a great night and I look forward to the next night with him," Erik ten Hag was quoted as saying.

Manchester United had played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at Camp Nou in the first leg of the Europa League play-off tie. The Dutch manager believes that his players will have to produce their best against Xavi’s side if they are to continue their European journey.

Ten Hag said, “When you face a big team like Barcelona you have to play your best. We have to give the best performance of the season. We believe in it, we’re looking forward to it, so we have to give a lot of energy."

For United, Harry Maguire and Antony are expected to have recovered from injury.

On the other hand, Barcelona will be without their first-choice midfielders Pedri, who is injured, and Gavi, who is suspended.

After their high-stakes match against Barcelona, the Red Devils will face Newcastle in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final. Fans are also backing United in the Premier League title race. Manchester United trail Arsenal by just five points, having played a match more. It will be interesting to see how United fares in the business end of the season.

